Martinez resigns at La Crescent superintendent two weeks after arrest

The superintendent of the La Crescent-Hokah School District has resigned two weeks after being arrested for a domestic incident at his residence.

The La Crescent School Board voted in closed session Wednesday to accept the resignation of Eric Martinez. The board appointed Gary Kuphal as acting superintendent until a permanent replacement is hired.

Kuphal is a former middle school principal at La Crescent and currently serves as part-time superintendent of the nearby Mabel-Canton School District in Minnesota. The La Crescent contract pays Kuphal $625 per day with the expectation that he will work two days a week.

School board president Eric Morken said the district is fortunate to hire someone who is familiar with the school system and knows many of the teachers.

"He's going to give us a couple of days per week until we find someone permanent," Morken said. "It will bring some stability to the situation for now."

Martinez' exit comes less than five months after he was hired as superintendent. He started his new position July 1 after serving as a 4-12 grade principal for the Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Community Schools in northwestern Minnesota.

Martinez was booked into the Houston County Jail Nov. 5 on charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct. Both are misdemeanors.

