March Jazz Jam celebrates MN FoodShare Month

In April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing donated over $500 to Winona Volunteer Services by matching patron’s donations to raise funds as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams.

Just 11 months later, generous Jazz Jam patrons have helped contribute over $9,000 to local area nonprofits.

As the first anniversary approaches, the March Jazz Jam will be dedicated to MN FoodShare Month with all proceeds going to Winona Volunteer Services. The Jazz Jam takes place on March 20 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Island City’s taproom.

Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.

Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune!

