Man reportedly fires weapon inside Eleva residence

Trempealeau County officials aren't releasing the name of a person who reportedly fired a handgun inside an Eleva residence Aug. 31.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. advising of a suicidal person with a handgun. After police officers secured the area, they made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the person who discharged the firearm. Dispatch was eventually able to make phone contact with the subject, who agreed to accept assistance from mental health professionals.

The sheriff's office said nobody was injured from the discharged weapon and that the public isn't in danger. The press release doesn't mention any charges stemming from the incident but says it remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.