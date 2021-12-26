 Skip to main content
Making time for glimmers of joy — every moment matters

During Winona Health’s Holiday Week Celebration, teams from various departments started with a gingerbread house kit and added their own creative ideas to customize their house.

Gingerbread houses were displayed at Lake Winona Manor for our residents to enjoy — and some of residents teamed up to build houses as well.

Top vote getters were Winona Health’s Orthopedic and Sports Medicine team: Heidi, Christina, Erin and Kennedy.

There was an entry of snowman on a bridge over the river complete with fish! The other top vote getter was the Information Systems team. Everyone in the department got involved.

Building gingerbread houses was a festive way to take a little time to focus on something fun and creative and connect with our work teams in a different way. Our caregivers take care of our community -- and each other.

