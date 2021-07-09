'Making History' closing reception set for July 16

A closing reception for “Making History,” the River Arts Alliance Member Exhibit and Showcase that opened May 1 in the new Slaggie Family Lobby Gallery in the Winona County History Center, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16.

COVID-19 restrictions in May prevented a “grand” opening to the new gallery space and exhibit, but RAA and the Winona County Historical Society are planning the closing reception to launch their partnership bringing art to the community.

Visit the new gallery, meet the artists and make a selection from pieces that are for sale. Hors d’oeuvres provided, and a cash bar will be available for refreshments.

Next up is “Wild Knowing” featuring the work of fiber artist Anita Jain. An opening reception will be Friday, July 23 from 4 to 6 p.m., and the exhibition will run July 23–August 29.

Jain was born in Finland and now lives in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Finnish folklore and nature inspire her art. Her work has been shown at the American Swedish Institute, Perpich Center for Arts, Nordic Center, Duluth, MN, Minneapolis Institute of Arts, Textile Museum of Finland, Kortteli Museum of Kuopio, Finland, and Art Factory of Porvoo, Finland.

Find a full schedule of exhibitions, learn more and plan your visit at winonahistory.org and riverartsallience.org.

