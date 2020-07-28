Main Street Clinic ribbon cutting: Leaders and staff celebrate a new option for health-care services in downtown Winona

Main Street Clinic at 107 W. Fourth St., which opened to the community on June 8, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate a new option for health-care services in downtown Winona, including walk-in, cash-based Quick Care.
“It would have been nice to have a big open house celebration and invite the community in for a tour, but as we all know, that isn’t possible right now,” said Winona Health President/CEO Rachelle Schultz. “We’re excited about providing a new location and a new health-care option for our community, and when people come in and try Main Street Clinic, we think they’ll be excited, too.”
When asked what they’re hearing from people who have used the clinic, Winona Health’s director of retail services Bill Cota said that a common sentiment has been: “That was fast and easy.”
Main Street Clinic Quick Care services are cash-based and prices are posted on site and on Main Street Clinic’s website, so people know what their cost will be up front.
Insurance is not filed for Quick Care services; patients receive a receipt that can be submitted to their insurance provider or to their Health Savings Account or Flexible Spending Account.
Customers can walk in or schedule a same-day appointment online. Quick Care hours are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition to Quick Care, Main Street Clinic, powered by Winona Health, also provides eye-care services.
Main Street Clinic Eye Care is a branch of the Winona Health Eye Care Center and provides routine optometry services and a unique selection of eyewear.
Eye Care services will be billed and insurance will be filed. Main Street Clinic Eye Care hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Main Street Clinic, at the corner of Fourth and Main streets in downtown Winona, is open to everyone. Learn more at mainstreetclinicmn.org.
