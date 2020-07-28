Main Street Clinic ribbon cutting: Leaders and staff celebrate a new option for health-care services in downtown Winona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Main Street Clinic at 107 W. Fourth St., which opened to the community on June 8, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate a new option for health-care services in downtown Winona, including walk-in, cash-based Quick Care.

“It would have been nice to have a big open house celebration and invite the community in for a tour, but as we all know, that isn’t possible right now,” said Winona Health President/CEO Rachelle Schultz. “We’re excited about providing a new location and a new health-care option for our community, and when people come in and try Main Street Clinic, we think they’ll be excited, too.”

When asked what they’re hearing from people who have used the clinic, Winona Health’s director of retail services Bill Cota said that a common sentiment has been: “That was fast and easy.”

Main Street Clinic Quick Care services are cash-based and prices are posted on site and on Main Street Clinic’s website, so people know what their cost will be up front.

Insurance is not filed for Quick Care services; patients receive a receipt that can be submitted to their insurance provider or to their Health Savings Account or Flexible Spending Account.