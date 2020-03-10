Main Square Development announces Phase 2 for downtown Winona

The planned parking deck will be constructed at the site of the auditorium formerly used by Winona Middle School, now Washington Crossing Apartments. City officials added that the auditorium has been vacant since 2000 and has been heavily damaged by water.

Before the auditorium can be torn down, the owner of Washington Crossing is requesting a plat to legally separate the auditorium from the rest of the building. Once that is done, Main Square, LLC will purchase the property and begin construction on the parking deck.

Mayor Mark Peterson expressed satisfaction with the ongoing redevelopment in the downtown area, recalling a time when it did not seem to be going anywhere.

“I’ve worked downtown for almost 40 years and people used to say, ‘There’s nothing going on downtown,’” Peterson recalled. “I don’t hear that anymore … because there’s a lot going on downtown.”

Christie Ransom, president of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, said she’s noticed an improved perception of downtown Winona and feels there is a lot of momentum with it.

“People are starting to get energized by it and that’s a great thing to have in a community,” Ransom said.