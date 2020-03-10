Main Square Development announces Phase 2 for downtown Winona

Opportunity Winona has unveiled the second phase in the redevelopment of Main Square Winona, which city officials say will bring new energy and vitality to the downtown area.
The redevelopment of Main Square has been ongoing between Fourth and Fifth streets in downtown Winona, utilizing the site which formerly housed Hardee’s, and is nearing the end of its first development phase.
Introduced to the community Monday afternoon, as part of Phase 2, a new four-story building with apartments and a two-story parking deck will be constructed.
Construction is expected to begin in April and be complete by next spring.
The new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment complex will be at Fifth and Johnson streets across the street from Winona State’s Laird Norton building and the Winona Public Library, and will have what Main Square Development owner Bob Kierlin describes as 23 “upscale” apartments.
Kierlin mentioned that the upcoming apartment complex is already receiving inquiries from five residents in La Crosse who are interested in moving to Winona.
With more apartments, Kierlin pointed out, more parking is needed.
“We have to have some parking for the clients of our commercial enterprises who are renting,” Kierlin said in a press conference Monday. “And we also want to work with the city on providing additional parking for the public.”
The planned parking deck will be constructed at the site of the auditorium formerly used by Winona Middle School, now Washington Crossing Apartments. City officials added that the auditorium has been vacant since 2000 and has been heavily damaged by water.
Before the auditorium can be torn down, the owner of Washington Crossing is requesting a plat to legally separate the auditorium from the rest of the building. Once that is done, Main Square, LLC will purchase the property and begin construction on the parking deck.
Mayor Mark Peterson expressed satisfaction with the ongoing redevelopment in the downtown area, recalling a time when it did not seem to be going anywhere.
“I’ve worked downtown for almost 40 years and people used to say, ‘There’s nothing going on downtown,’” Peterson recalled. “I don’t hear that anymore … because there’s a lot going on downtown.”
Christie Ransom, president of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, said she’s noticed an improved perception of downtown Winona and feels there is a lot of momentum with it.
“People are starting to get energized by it and that’s a great thing to have in a community,” Ransom said.
As for 10 years from now, when Main Square Development is long-complete and when new people from all over come to experience Winona for the first time, Ransom has a definite idea of what she wants their first impressions to be:
“’This is the place to be.’”