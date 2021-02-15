Low COVID-19 case increase, no deaths continue in Winona, Houston counties

Five new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

No ages for these cases or the weekend cases were released by 2 p.m. Monday.

No new deaths were confirmed Monday locally.

The county’s totals reached 4,104 cases with 48 deaths.

As of Friday, 6,540 Winona County residents or 12.9% of the county have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,256 county residents or 4.4% have received both doses.

Of residents 50 to 64 years old, 12.6% have received at least their first dose of the vaccines.

As for residents 65 years old or older, 34.7% have received at least their first vaccine dose.

As for neighboring Houston County, only one new case was announced by MDH Monday for the second day in a row.

With no new deaths in Houston County, the totals are now at 1,548 cases and 14 deaths.

In Minnesota, 611 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 474,169, including 37,253 health care workers, with 460,537 patients no longer needing to be isolated.