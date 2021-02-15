Low COVID-19 case increase, no deaths continue in Winona, Houston counties

Five new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.
No ages for these cases or the weekend cases were released by 2 p.m. Monday.
No new deaths were confirmed Monday locally.
The county’s totals reached 4,104 cases with 48 deaths.
As of Friday, 6,540 Winona County residents or 12.9% of the county have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,256 county residents or 4.4% have received both doses.
Of residents 50 to 64 years old, 12.6% have received at least their first dose of the vaccines.
As for residents 65 years old or older, 34.7% have received at least their first vaccine dose.
As for neighboring Houston County, only one new case was announced by MDH Monday for the second day in a row.
With no new deaths in Houston County, the totals are now at 1,548 cases and 14 deaths.
In Minnesota, 611 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 474,169, including 37,253 health care workers, with 460,537 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 6,990,085 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 3,371,276 residents having been tested.
Only two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 6,378.
Of these people, 4,016 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Statewide, 25,197 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 5,197 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
As of data reported on Friday, 675,329 Minnesotans or about 12.1% of the state have at least received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 238,104 — 4.3% of the state — have received both doses.
Of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 12.3% have received at least one dose.
As for Minnesotans 65 years old and older, 35% have received at least the first dose.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.