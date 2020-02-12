{{featured_button_text}}

Lanesboro's newest event venue, Blue House Concerts, will present a romantic afternoon of romantic jazz as part of the "Lovebirds in Lanesboro" weekend, beginning at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at 607 Fillmore Ave. S., Lanesboro.

A themed reception will be included in the price of $15 for a concert featuring acoustic jazz trio, Under Paris Skies.

Advance reservations are required by contacting dfergison@gmail.com or 507-438-5275.

