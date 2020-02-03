WINONA — Minnesota State College Southeast was on lockdown for part of Monday afternoon because of an apparent threat, but the lockdown ended after 3:30 p.m.
Officials said the main building on campus will be closed for the rest of Monday, and classes Monday night were canceled.
Students and teachers were kept in rooms for safety during the lockdown but eventually were allowed to leave.
Winona police confirmed the lockdown, and police and Winona State University Security, which provides security to the campus, were on campus.
There was no confirmation about the type of threat, how it was received or why the lockdown was called off.
A student on the campus wrote an email to the Winona Daily News stating "they have locked the whole school down and moved us into dark windowless room with locks on the doors. The faculty that is in here with us has no idea what is going on but we all got emails in our school accounts saying that the Winona campus is in lockdown, this is not a test, shelter is in place."
