Publishing a book was always a goal for Winona resident Melissa Herold, who started developing her writing skills while filling large notebooks back in middle school classes.
Later this month, she will be releasing her first fantasy novel.
Herold, a full-time employee at Fastenal, carried her love for writing with her throughout her life, even attending Winona State University to complete a degree in English writing, after changing her major from biology.
Her choice to write fantasy novels came from a love of reading in the genre.
“That was actually my first big form of reading," Herold said. "And I think writing becomes kind of a natural extension of that, right? And when you read things that you really like, and then you want to spend more time in those worlds, but you run out of papers. So again, the other thing you can do is just write more pages yourself.”
Her first novel is called “Heaven’s Silhouette” and is set to be released Sept. 17. It is the first novel in a series titled “Iyarri Chronicles.” The novel follows the journey of a painter and gallery docent as she attempts to discover long-kept secrets and faces “fierce warriors with wings and sharpened blades.”
Herold chose to go through independent publishing for her novels. This choice allowed for her to keep the creative rights to her work, which was important to her so that she could do side projects based on her stories in the future and have some control over the final products.
In addition to her upcoming fantasy work, she has also published nonfiction books “Rehabilitating Damaged Hair Naturally,” “Coloring Hair Naturally With Henna & Other Herbs” and “DIY Garden Pergola Cat Enclosure.”
Herold doesn’t just stop at writing novels and working full time. She also owns an online store through Etsy. Her store is home to natural hair products.
She balances the tasks of all her work, along with having a family that includes a husband and cats, by going to work in the day and then using evenings, when she claims to be in her most creative state of mind, to write and work on her Etsy store.
Her love for caring for healthy hair stemmed from Herold’s life-long existence with long hair and, at one point in her life, accidently severely damaging it with chemical dyes to the point of it breaking off the length between her shoulders and hips.
“I've always loved the whole idea of herbal alchemy, and, you know, that kind of stuff. And so when I found out that you could actually dye your hair with plants, I was like, this is the coolest thing in the entire world. And also kind of given the fact that I love biology, and I love science,” she said.
She also noted her love of fantasy as having an influence on her wanting to create these products.
She felt the need to put different natural hair products through rigorous testing, instead of just following what is told to be safe and correct to do. This led her to a business that has had more than 25,000 sales since 2007.
Her Etsy store helps support her publishing costs.
The best way to pre-order and purchase “Heaven’s Silhouette” is to go to her Patreon website at www.patreon.com/melissalynnherold or her Etsy store at www.etsy.com/shop/NightBlooming. The novel can also be pre-ordered through Kobo, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
