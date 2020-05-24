Local Winona churches take a virtual approach to faith as they move toward cautious openings

Faith is taking a virtual turn across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in Winona County.
Many churches in the Winona community are now hosting online Mass and services as they prepare for openings focused both on religion and safety.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester, based in Winona, has begun the process of letting people through the doors of its 107 parishes.
“On May 18, public Masses may resume, with the limit of 10 people in attendance. The process for resuming normal worship will come in phases, with parishes following set protocols to ensure proper social distancing and sanitization requirements,” the diocese’s website states.
“Because of this and other factors, not every parish may be ready to resume Masses on the same date, depending on their individual circumstances. However, v Thank you for your patience and most of all for your prayers,” it says.
Since about March 20, the diocese has been hosting Mass on Facebook and YouTube, along with on television.
For Central Lutheran Church in Winona, it is unknown when services will start again in person.
Since its closure in mid-March, staff members have been waiting on the word of state government to reopen and welcome back its members.
Virtual services have been held on Facebook and the church’s website.
“Most of the response I’ve gotten from the community has mostly been from our members who are just grateful to have that connection,” Central Lutheran Church Pastor Michael Short said.
St. Martin’s Lutheran Church is partially open currently, with small services being held for recordings to go online and for groups of members to come in for communion.
Church staff want to wait until gatherings of 50 people are approved by government officials before church services are open to the public.
Until then, the recorded services can be watched on the church’s website and on television, along with listened to on the radio.
The Winona Pentecostal Church, which closed in mid-March, is hoping to reopen in the next week or two.
Guidelines will be in place to help protect its members, such as social distancing rules and face masks being available.
Until then, masses have been held virtually on Facebook and YouTube.
It’s just not the same, though, Mike Schmelzer, pastor of Winona Pentecostal Church, said.
According to Schmelzer, church is not meant to be held in such a format, even though many church members are tuning in each week.
“It’s kind of like trying to enjoy a campfire on TV you can’t really get up to the flame and feel the warmth,” he said.
Calvary Baptist Church is looking to start opening its doors on June 3 in phases, with attendees needing to keep six feet between each other.
Since its closure on March 15, services have been held through Zoom.
Redeemer Lutheran Church can begin stopping in for brief communion services, but no in person masses are being held at the moment.
Virtual services are being held by the church on YouTube on its website, which has enabled the church to reach more people than it normally would.
Brookside Church of Christ in Winona has begun holding in -erson services once again, with its large facility allowing for people to spread out.
The church’s minister, Ray Kesler said the virtual format won’t be retired anytime soon. The option allows for those at higher risk to stay home, while still being able to enjoy services.
The virtual version also allows those who may not be as mobile anymore to not have to miss services just because they can’t easily leave home.
The church plans to continue following the orders created by the state.
Kesler said the church has had visitors come from nearby states to the in- person services, because of the differences in other states’ laws, increasing the church’s audience.
He said members are helping out by even mailing in financial contributions.
While safety of its members is a focus, Kesler said a little bit of health, along with a bit of faith, needs to both be focused upon.
He said social distancing should still be a priority, while being together should be also.
Many of the multiple dozen churches in the community are following similar guidelines, continuing to unite their people whether it’s through cautious masses or virtual settings.
