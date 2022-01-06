Local physician assistant receives award in Iowa

Denver Brown, a certified physician assistant (PA-C) at Winona Health, has received the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Physician Assistant Program and Services 2021 Preceptor of the Year award.

According to Maria Meller, coordinator of Clinical Program Services Department of Physician Assistant Studies and Services, “Denver has been a favorite with the Program for many years.”

The award was presented in December 2021 by Dr. David Aspery, professor and chair of the Department of Physician Assistant Studies.

Brown has been caring for the community at Winona Health since 2016. He is from Becker, Minnesota, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Winona State University before completing the physician assistant program at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. He achieved a perfect score on his Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam (PANCE). While earning his undergraduate degree, he was a supplemental instructor for Anatomy and Physiology and a nursing assistant at Saint Anne of Winona, now Benedictine Living Community Winona.

To schedule appointment with Denver Brown, PA-C, who is also a certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist, call the Winona Health Family Medicine department at 507.457.7648. To learn more about Winona Health and local healthcare providers, visit winonahealth.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0