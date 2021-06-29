Local organizations remind community to stay safe this Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and with the holiday comes extra safety concerns in the community.

With fires being a huge concern on the holiday, the Winona Fire Department issued a statement reminding people that it is illegal to use explosives or aerial fireworks in Minnesota.

They are only allowed to be used by people who are certified in their use and that own a permit to do so.

As for other fireworks, the department reminded residents to not allow children around them and to always follow the instructions on the individual firework.

Fireworks should be disposed of in a bucket of water to prevent fires, and duds should not be relit.

To learn what is allowed in Minnesota, visit www.fire.state.mn.us.

When it comes to water safety during the holiday and the rest of the summer, the Winona Family YMCA released a long list of tips to help stay safe.

Some of the tips include never going into water alone, instead going into bodies of water with lifeguards present and keeping people close together, especially if someone is a non-swimmer or a child.

Also, remember not to fool around too much in the water, as it’s important to be cautious with inflatables and to avoid participating in breath holding contests.

