Local health organizations preparing for COVID-19 vaccine arrival

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, it’s time for local health organizations to put together their plans for what the future will look like once the vials arrive.

“This is the largest and most ambitious public health vaccination campaign in history,” Bridget Pfaff, an infection control specialist at Gundersen, said during a planning session Tuesday morning.

The session was focused on a long-term plan, not just the immediate moments after the vaccine arrives at Gundersen facilities.

Pfaff said it’s taking a village to prepare for how the vaccine will be administered, proved by the room of people in varying career focuses.

Neither Gundersen nor Winona Health know for sure yet when the vaccines will arrive to their facilities, but both said that they could arrive at some point this week.

Gundersen has the extra complication of looking at possible arrival times in multiple states where their organization is located.

For both health organizations, the vaccine is highly recommended for employees, but is not currently mandated.

Concern about the vaccine that was made quicker than originally estimated are present across the nation.