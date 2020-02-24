You are the owner of this article.
Local dentist visits kindergarten students in Winona
Local dentist visits kindergarten students in Winona

Dental Visit

Children's Dental of Winona staff members visited students at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School earlier this month.

Valentine’s Day wasn’t just a time for students at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School to celebrate love this year, but the kindergarten class also had the chance to learn about dietary and dental health.

Jasmine Yesil, pediatric dentist at Children’s Dental of Winona, visited the students for Dental Health Month after learning some teachers struggle to discover the best way to teach children about dietary health.

Jasmine Yesil

Yesil

The kindergarteners learned surprising facts, including the high amount of sugar in common snacks such as Goldfish crackers.

They also were informed about the ideal amounts of drinks and snacks to eat. Students were able to enjoy activities during the visit, helping them become involved in the lesson. While the topic was a serious one, Yesil said the students enjoyed the visit.

“I think it’s pretty special for them to spend time with people from outside to kind of change up their day and also talk about things that they can carry home,” Yesil said.

She also was able to see one of her patients, who seemed excited to see her and reminded the whole class one of the lessons he learned while at the dentist: Always brush the tongue.

Yesil and the staff that visited the class received hugs at the end of the visit before heading back to the dental office.

Yesil said she hopes to visit more grade levels at local schools.

