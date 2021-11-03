Local college students producing new safety app

Three Winona State University students have come together under one goal: to keep the community safe.

Sulaiman Bada, along with his colleagues Ashton Schultz and Sheikh Fahad, have formed a company called Caution Tech, LLC and are currently developing an app called Freego.

Freego is an app that can be used to report hazards from around a local area.

“I feel like Freego really has this feeling of you being more connected with your community and you feeling safer in your community,” Bada said. He also shared that the app not only will have hazards from other users, but also from other sources such as a local police department or bigger news publications.

This has been a long process for the Caution Tech team, and there were certainly bumps in the road along the way.

“We first encountered a big roadblock when we were going to make a physical device or something physical that would require moving parts and would require a bit more money than we currently had,” Bada said.

They were able to clear that roadblock after receiving the Tech Assistant Grant given out by Redwing Ignite.

Bada shared that the grant has very strict guidelines for the application process.

“I had to first prepare in order to do this application process,” he said. “The biggest thing that I got out of it was that you have to know number one where you’re heading, and number two why you’re doing it.”

Bada added that the grant money was put into Freego and has helped tremendously with the entire process.

He also added that while there are some apps similar to Freego currently on the market, Freego is different.

“It’s not about making money first and foremost,” he said. “I once heard that people don’t necessarily buy into the application or whatever you are selling. They buy into the mission or the idea of what it is and I really do believe that our idea is all-encompassing of your safety and just you.”

So far, the team has received positive reactions for Freego from a survey they sent out in the WSU alumni newsletter, which is something Bada felt was important.

“We asked the question about what (safety means) to them. They said that they feel confident when they’re moving in public spaces, go without being harassed or harmed physically for no reason,” he said. “Just hearing somebody say back what I’m really trying to go after was very inspiring.”

Bada has big goals for not only the app but for the company as a whole.

“One of my big, ambitious goals is for Caution Tech to be the division between technology and safety,” he said. “I just want to have this company focused around different ways to make people feel better about their day-to-day life.”

An app wasn’t the initial goal for Bada when he first enrolled at WSU but that all changed after a conversation with his friend and mentor Willard Kitchen.

“And he started saying ‘Hey it’s never too early to start on your idea especially now since there’s people around you,’” Bada said “And I thought about the idea a little more and I thought, ok, I want to use technology to make sure people are aware and they’re safe.”

Bada, Schultz and Fahad are all computer science majors, but with the app being their first chance to apply their technical skills, they knew they needed some help.

“We’ve got two mentors also supporting this tech venture and these two mentors are seasoned veterans in the world of entrepreneurship and business and they fill in for area in our business knowledge,” Bada said.

When asked about why he feels the app is important to the community, Bada said, “I think it’s simple, right? It’s ingrained within our human nature to want to protect others and want to feel safer. It’s kind of one of those basic human traits. And I feel like the platform is tapping into that feeling of wanting to feel safe, wanting to protect others in your community or the family that’s around you.”

The team is currently working on a demo for Freego and hope to have it completed soon. Find out more about Freego and Caution Tech by visiting cautiontechllc.com.

