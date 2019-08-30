Big Muddy Brew ‘N Que will return for its fourth year this weekend, and it’s bringing a new rib-eating contest, where hungry local celebrities will face off.
This weekend will be a “fun time to gather at the Levee,” according to Ben Strand, Winona Main Street Program manager, because of the beauty of the park and area this time of year. He said the event is an opportunity to bring people together for Labor Day weekend. Attendees of all ages will be able to enjoy live music and a variety of events and activities, along with beverages and food.
The new Celebrity Rib Eating Contest will be held on the stage from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Local celebrities that are set to participate are Mayor Mark Peterson, Visit Winona’s Cynthya Porter, Island City Brewing Company’s Douglas Irwin, KG 95.3’s Bryan Riley, Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude, Robert Armstrong, who is also known as Doctor Bob’s Puppets, Winona Family YMCA’s Janneke Quick Sobeck and Miss Winona 2019 Kayla Boettcher.
Saturday will start off with music by DJ Paul Daly, who locals might know from the radio as he kicks off mornings on 101.1 The River Winona’s Greatest Hits, from noon to 2 p.m. He’ll be the first of multiple music experiences throughout the day, with Clams performing from 2 to 4 p.m., Trouble Shooter from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Dude Fresh from 7 to 10 p.m.
For Sunday’s music events, attendees can expect DJ Paul Daly to return from noon to 2 p.m., Rutabaga Brothers from 4 to 6 p.m. and Ontourage from 7 to 10 p.m.
Magic is set to fascinate crowds on Saturday, with Magician in the Park from 1 to 2 p.m. and The Magic of Isaiah Magic Show from 2 to 3 p.m.
The Island City Artisan Market at Island City Brewing Company will be from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
A bean-bag tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, with registration opening at 12:30 p.m.
Kids’ activities will be held in the park Sunday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m., which will include dancing, yard games, water gun painting and more.
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, the wine and beer tasting will be sponsored by Ed’s No Name Bar. Tickets will be needed for this opportunity to enjoy the beverages. Before Saturday, tickets are available for $20 at Hy-Vee, Leighton Broadcasting Winona, Ed’s No Name Bar, Midtown Foods and the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce. During the weekend, tickets for the tasting will be available for $25.
Beverage and food vendors will be open from noon to 10 p.m. both days of the event.
For more information, visit www.bigmuddybrewnque.com.
