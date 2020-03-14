Local and global businesses face hardships during COVID-19 pandemic

Businesses are seeing the pain of high demand and low supply as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to increase in severity.

Christie Ransom, president/CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, says this impact on businesses is seen both globally and in our local communities.

“I know that all the global manufacturers are being impacted by this," Ransom said. "To what extent each individually, I can't speak to that, but they are being affected. And it's nationwide, so any manufacturers, any companies that are doing global business throughout the United States, they're being affected.”

The agriculture community, she said, is also facing hardships because of this pandemic.

Ransom said that these problems might partially be related to fear of the rapidly spreading virus.

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to continue helping locals during this pandemic.

“Right now our main concern is how we support the business community,” Ransom said during a press conference Friday.

She said that the Chamber hopes that people will stay home when they feel ill, but she also hopes that locals will not stop going to businesses because of fear not based in facts related to COVID-19.

The Chamber will make decisions about plans for its upcoming events based on future pandemic developments.

