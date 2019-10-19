The drum beats that fill the East Recreation Center aren’t ones simply of fun. They're the sounds of young men learning to develop themselves for the better.
Winona Little Warriors Boy’s Club/Drill Team, a group of boys between ages 6 and 16, are the cause of all the noise, striking buckets rhythmically with drumsticks.
Lydia Boysen, East Recreation Center coordinator, said that Little Warriors is an opportunity for boys to learn “respect and endurance and empowerment” through the avenue of drum corps’ drumming techniques and formations.
Boysen estimates about 25 boys participate in the Little Warriors.
The Little Warriors was founded and is led by Andre Bailey, whose own children participate in the group.
Bailey has had years of experience with drumlines, as he became a member of one in the sixth grade. During seventh grade, he became drum major in the Martin Luther King High School band in Chicago.
While in St. Paul, he formed the Saint Paul Falcons, which grew from seven children to 130. He was leading the group for four years before moving. The group continued after he departed.
The boys perform during local events such as parades. Their first public performance was at this year’s Winona State University’s homecoming Game Day Experience event. Many members expressed the enjoyment they experienced taking part in the homecoming event.
Each week the boys participate in two practices at the East Recreation Center, which the boys show up to as often as possible.
The practices on Saturday also include a circle of empowerment every other week, according to Boysen. This gives the children an opportunity to talk about who they are and what their goals are for the future.
On Saturdays, guest are also set to come visit and speak with the Little Warriors.
Tutors come to help the boys with their studies, too, so that they can continue to do well in other aspects of their life away from the Little Warrior practices and performances.
Additionally, Little Warriors organizers set up field trips for the boys.
The tutors, speakers, field trips, performances, fundraisers and other opportunities — along with finances and the logistics of making the Little Warriors possible — are organized by Mother’s Magic, three moms who have formed a board of directors for the Little Warriors.
Young, passionate members of the Little Warriors noted that they joined as a way to help them stay out of trouble.
Boysen said that an example of change within the boys seen be the recreation center staff is one of the boys, who could have once been defined as a bully, now being kinder to those around him.
A girl who spends time around the members, helping to cheer them on, said one of the boys she hadn’t seen smile before he began began performing with the Little Warriors.
The members mentioned a similar change in emotions, as they mentioned that if Bailey sees someone who seems sad, he’ll reach out to try to help them or ask members that he knows they are close with to possibly help make the person feel better.
Right now, the Little Warriors are looking to the local community to help them raise money to purchase drums, sticks, mallets and uniforms. Through many different routes, including a GoFundMe titled Winona's Little Warriors Drumline, members have raised between $2,000 and $3,000. Their goal is $6,000.
So far, all of their supplies and opportunities have come from donations from members, organizations and companies around the community, along with from out-of-pocket payments.
For more information about or to join the Little Warriors, contact or visit the East Recreation Center, located at 210 Zumbro St., or email taranstevens2017@gmail.com.
