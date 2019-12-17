Having an outlet to grieve and acknowledge a loss while sharing a kindness with others provides a healing experience.
That’s the idea behind the sweet little tree, decorated in soft baby colors, now on the second floor of the clinic at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.
“Our family experienced the heartache of the loss of our son Ruben this past summer,” Nikki Gilbertson said. “As I began preparing gifts for our upcoming Christmas celebrations, my heart ached that there would be no gift under the tree for our son. He would never look at the lights with awe, and I would never get to tell him the story of the birth of his Savior. It was all very surreal. I decided that it would feel good to buy him a Christmas present anyway and to hang a stocking for him; these little remembrances of his life are healing.”
It occurred to Gilbertson that it could be helpful to share this healing experience with others experiencing a similar loss this season. She came up with an idea to provide a space for mothers, fathers and families to honor the precious lives lost in pregnancy, infancy or childhood.
“When Nikki brought her compassionate idea to us, we were glad she thought of Winona Health to provide this space,” said Rachelle Schultz, president and CEO of Winona Health. “We’re here to take care of everyone in our community, and this is one more way we can help people heal.”
Gilbertson has provided a decorated little tree where families can choose to donate a gift in honor of a child.
Donated gifts can be “a toy the child loved, or would have loved, baby items, clothes, whatever would bring joy and healing,” Gilbertson said. People can choose to write their child's name on one of the ornaments if they wish and place it on the tree.
Gifts donated will be given to the Elizabeth Ministries of Winona and Winona Health’s Family Birth Center.
The Elizabeth Ministries supports families who have experienced the loss of life in pregnancy, infancy or childhood year-round in Winona and the surrounding area. Baby items will be donated to the Family Birth Center, to give to families in need.
Gilbertson’s wish is that this project will be “a healing experience for families to recognize the loss of a child loved and missed and never ever forgotten, to celebrate their life at Christmas, and to support other families in the local area.”
