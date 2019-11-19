Tony Bol, founder of the Share with Others organization, and his daughter Yasha traveled to Winona from Stillwater this week to give to Senior Living at Watkins a Little Free Library after being inspired by the use of the building to unite seniors and college students.
Tony is the brother of Little Free Library founder Todd Bol, who died last year.
The libraries are able to be purchased or built by anyone, and are registered with the Little Free Library nonprofit organization. They are then left in a space that the public has access to, so that anyone can take or leave a book.
The Share with Others organization was created in honor of Todd. The organization sells little libraries, blessing boxes, little free pantries and other products.
“Share with Others is an organization dedicated to supporting and spreading Todd’s vision of this broader neighborhood sharing movement,” according to the organization’s website.
Through sales made by the Share with Others organization, they hope to help create the Foundation for Front Yard Sharing, which will have the goal “to provide resources and support to meet community needs, always with the quality, care and kindness that Todd embraced,” according to the organization.
Since the first Little Free Library was created in 2009, they have spread to now be in all 50 states and in over 90 countries, according to the Little Free Library organization’s website.
Recently, Winona Health, which runs Senior Living at Watkins, started a program at the facility where students are able to move in for a rent much cheaper than most places in the community. Utilities, Wi-Fi, cable and three meals each day are paid for in their rent.
The students must volunteer at least 10 hours each month within the facility; volunteering more results in even lower rent costs.
Cheryl Krage, director of assisted living and hospice services at Senior Living at Watkins, said the program has been successful so far at the facility. She’s seen a large amount of interest from college students and their parents.
She said that she’s seen bonds being created between the seniors and the students, as they’ve begun to ask about each other and truly care for one another.
The program received the attention of Tony when he read a news article about it.
“To have college students doing this is just so moving,” he said. “Just think of the education that can go back and forth, one can teach the other.”
He shared that he’s heard stories of younger people being able to help seniors connect with their loved ones, by teaching them how to use routes such as social media.
Tony developed a soft spot for programs like the one at Senior Living at Watkins when he was a board member of an organization that united youth and isolated seniors.
The Little Free Library is expected to be placed outside of the facility.
