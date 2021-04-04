Lindsay Styx: Response to virus makes us stronger, together

COVID-19 has had a profound impact on so many families in the Winona community. This tiny, little virus with a huge bearing on all of us.
Before I go too far into the impact, first, I should begin by saying that Winona is my community. I live here with my husband, and together we are raising our son here. We are so lucky to call this community our home.
My second home has become the Gundersen Winona Campus. Gundersen had been caring for people from Winona for many years, but the Gundersen Winona Campus was still new to our community a little over a year ago. We were hoping to have an open house, show off our facility and bring the community in to “kick the tires” on the new place. Instead, we all became concerned about our families and our community.
An open house seems so insignificant now. We have been through so much as a nation and here in Winona since that time. Shuttering clinic appointments is trivial compared to the personal impact on the many families in Winona. Family, friends and neighbors and co-workers were and continue to be impacted.
Some in major ways that will affect them for the rest of their lives with lost loves ones, lost jobs and isolation. Others on a lesser scale, inconvenienced by having to wear a mask, forgo their favorite gathering place or even go to church.
The changes we made at the Gundersen Winona Campus pale in comparison to the concerns we all continue to feel about the health of our families, friends, neighbors and co-workers. The virus is still here and will be with us for a while. We have put all the safety measures humanly possible in place as a community, but there is still always the lingering possibility that somewhere a person can contract COVID-19.
Today, I believe the Winona community is stronger than ever and, despite unique timing to open in the community, the Gundersen Winona Campus is lucky to be a part of it. My personal family and my work family gain strength in that fact.
Now our nurses and doctors are stressing to our community the need for well-visits, routine vaccinations for children (measles, mumps and rubella) and annual appointments/physicals for the health and wellbeing of our patients and their families.
That is the next step. We need to be mindful that the virus has not been eliminated, but we need to be reminded that our routine appointments are now becoming vital. Blood pressure checks, annual exams and routine appointments are what the health care community is increasingly talking about.
COVID-19 had a profound impact on all of us. No matter where you get your care, the Gundersen Winona Campus is here. It is safe and it is time for your well-visit so something “routine” doesn’t have an impact on us too.
Lindsay Styx, RN, BSN, is regional manager of the Gundersen Winona Campus.