Lindsay Styx: Response to virus makes us stronger, together

COVID-19 has had a profound impact on so many families in the Winona community. This tiny, little virus with a huge bearing on all of us.

Before I go too far into the impact, first, I should begin by saying that Winona is my community. I live here with my husband, and together we are raising our son here. We are so lucky to call this community our home.

My second home has become the Gundersen Winona Campus. Gundersen had been caring for people from Winona for many years, but the Gundersen Winona Campus was still new to our community a little over a year ago. We were hoping to have an open house, show off our facility and bring the community in to “kick the tires” on the new place. Instead, we all became concerned about our families and our community.

An open house seems so insignificant now. We have been through so much as a nation and here in Winona since that time. Shuttering clinic appointments is trivial compared to the personal impact on the many families in Winona. Family, friends and neighbors and co-workers were and continue to be impacted.

Some in major ways that will affect them for the rest of their lives with lost loves ones, lost jobs and isolation. Others on a lesser scale, inconvenienced by having to wear a mask, forgo their favorite gathering place or even go to church.