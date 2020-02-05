{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Public Library will host two events in February at 151 W. Fifth St., Winona.

Board game night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Attendees are invited to bring both friends and their own board games. Snacks and a light beverage will be provided.

Celebrate "Galentine's Day" with lady friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13. Make pampering crafts and enjoy a photo booth, hot cocoa bar and s'more bar. Vendors will include Mississippi Jewels, Scentsy, Winona Health and more.

