The Winona Public Library will host two events in February at 151 W. Fifth St., Winona.
Board game night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Attendees are invited to bring both friends and their own board games. Snacks and a light beverage will be provided.
Celebrate "Galentine's Day" with lady friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13. Make pampering crafts and enjoy a photo booth, hot cocoa bar and s'more bar. Vendors will include Mississippi Jewels, Scentsy, Winona Health and more.
