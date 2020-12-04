Library closed for at least one week due to COVID exposure

Due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, the Winona Public Library closed immediately Thursday and will remain closed for at least one week.
During the pandemic, the library had provided curbside services, including material pick-ups and drop-offs, but those services have been suspended, as well.
Those who have requested materials to pick up will not be able to do so, but library staff has said they will be available as soon as the library reopens. In the meantime, no new materials can be requested and the drop-off will be closed, the city stated in a release.
Those who currently have library materials are asked to keep them until the library reopens. Late-fees have been suspended.
“We’re asking our patrons to be understanding and patient during this time,” library director Lezlea Dahlke said. “We’re closing out of an abundance of caution, there was no risk of exposure to the public, and we’re following the safety plan we’ve had in place since the pandemic’s start.”
The city stated the staff member is in quarantine and has not been in the library since Monday. They also had no contact with the public prior to their diagnosis.
Due to the sudden diagnosis, all library staff members are being tested. Pending their results, the library plans to reopen next week.
“Our materials and programs have provided support, connections and lifelines for so many in this time of quarantine and isolation,” Dahlke said. “We’re doing everything we can to reopen as soon as we’re able.”
