Lewiston man nominated for Civilian of the Year Award

A Lewiston man has been nominated by the Mississippi Valley division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the national Outstanding Civilian of the Year Award.

Steve Tapp of Lewiston was nominated for his work with the Corps’ navigation and resource agency partners, as well as the inland dredging community maintaining the Upper Mississippi River’s nine-foot navigation channel, according to a release by the Corps Tuesday.

Tamara Cameron, Saint Paul district operations chief for the Corps of Engineers, commented on the Tapp’s skills and how they make him deserving for the award.

“Steve’s 35 years of service have contributed immeasurably to our navigation and environmental stewardship missions,” Cameron said. “His technical expertise and interpersonal communication skills have made him a well-respected leader both within our organization and with our agency partners.”

Tapp has worked for the Corps since 1985 and is co-chair of the River Resource Forum and a member of the Mississippi Valley Division Regional Draft Dredging Team.

With his position, Tapp balances navigation needs to maintain the navigation channel with the Corps environmental commitments.

