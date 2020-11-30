Lewiston man gains additional charges after ingesting meth while in custody

A Lewiston man taken into custody Sunday morning gained two additional charges after he was seen ingesting methamphetamine in the county jail.

According to the complaint, Christopher Wayne James Swinger, 45, had been brought to the Winona County Jail on a felony warrant and was in the process of changing into a jail uniform when the incident occurred.

The complaint states that Swinger had recovered methamphetamine from somewhere on his body and—before deputies could confiscate it from him—quickly ingested it.

Some of the substance was able to be recovered before Swinger had completely consumed it and deputies were able to identify it.

Swinger was taken to Winona Health due to the consumption, the complaint states.

Due to the incident, Swinger is being referred to the county attorney for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband/drugs into a correctional facility, which is a gross misdemeanor.

Swinger had been arrested earlier in the evening after deputies received a report that he was high on methamphetamine; Swinger also had a felony warrant for his arrest. At the time of his apprehension, deputies did not find any controlled substances on him.

