Lewiston man gains additional charges after ingesting meth while in custody

A Lewiston man taken into custody Sunday morning gained two additional charges after he was seen ingesting methamphetamine in the county jail.
According to the complaint, Christopher Wayne James Swinger, 45, had been brought to the Winona County Jail on a felony warrant and was in the process of changing into a jail uniform when the incident occurred.
The complaint states that Swinger had recovered methamphetamine from somewhere on his body and—before deputies could confiscate it from him—quickly ingested it.
Some of the substance was able to be recovered before Swinger had completely consumed it and deputies were able to identify it.
Swinger was taken to Winona Health due to the consumption, the complaint states.
Due to the incident, Swinger is being referred to the county attorney for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband/drugs into a correctional facility, which is a gross misdemeanor.
Swinger had been arrested earlier in the evening after deputies received a report that he was high on methamphetamine; Swinger also had a felony warrant for his arrest. At the time of his apprehension, deputies did not find any controlled substances on him.
Kristen Elizabeth Batten
Age: 37
Charges: Two counts of DWI
Gusta Garvin Blom
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts of Felony Domestic Assault
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Age: 22
Charges: Felony Domestic Assault and Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Raymond Dean Cooper
Age: 44
Charges: Two counts of Possession of Ammo/Any Firearm with a Prior Conviction and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Amie Jo Dewitte
Age: 30
Charges: First-Degree Burglary and Theft - Take/Use/Transfer of Movable Property without Consent
Jason Paul Garfield
Age: 40
Charges: Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order
Cameron Richard Hanson
Age: 28
Charges: Three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Craig Ray Hanville
Age: 47
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Timothy John Holzer
Age: 47
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving After Revocation
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Age: 24
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk, Domestic Assault by Strangulation, Interfering with an Emergency Telephone Call/Communication and two counts of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
John Edward Mullen
Age: 31
Charges: Two counts of DWI
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Age: 45
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of Narcotics, two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession/Sale of Hypodermic Syringes/Needles and three counts of Theft.
Kayla Marie Selke
Age: 18
Charges: Fourth-Degree Assault on a Peace Officer and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Steven Milton Sifuentes
Age: 46
Charges: Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Kristin Ashley Spahr
Age: 32
Charges: Driving while Intoxicated
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
Age: 45
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Introducing Contraband into a Correctional Facility
David Eugene Tully
Age: 42
Charges:Two counts of Fourth-Degree Assault, two counts of Obstructing the Legal Process, Theft and Disorderly Conduct
Brad William Underhill
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Threats of Violence, Possession of Ammo/Any Fireman with a Prior Conviction and two counts of Violating a No Contact Order
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics, three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jonathon Daniel Wilson
Age: 32
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Joseph Bailly Wright
Age: 79
Charges: Second-Degree Murder with Intent - Not Premeditated
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
