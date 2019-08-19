Ricky Wayne Burt, 64, of Lewiston died Sunday in a motorcycle crash on the 1800 block of County Road 25.
Winona County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident at 7:50 p.m. The caller said that the driver was unresponsive and breathing at the time of the call.
A witness said that she was walking when she heard the motorcycle behind her before it went into gravel. The motorcycle flipped end to end. When deputies and other responding departments from the area arrived, the motorcycle was on its side and debris was scattered.
Despite life-saving attempts, Burt was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.
