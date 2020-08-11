Lewiston-Altura School District food-service director named state School Nutrition Association secretary and treasurer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vickie Speltz, the food-service director for the Lewiston-Altura School District, has been named the 2020-21 secretary/treasurer for the Minnesota School Nutrition Association.

Speltz, a 23-year veteran in the Lewiston-Altura School District, was installed as part of the association’s newest executive board on Aug. 3.

The association is a nonprofit group comprised of 3,000 members who work to ensure that all children have access to healthy meals and nutrition education in Minnesota.

Speltz has been heavily involved with the Minnesota chapter of the School Nutrition Association for the past five years, she said, and held numerous positions in that time, including vice president and president.

During her year as president of the association, Speltz was given the extra weight of maneuvering the unforeseen challenges imposed by COVID-19.

With unforeseen challenges come difficult decisions to make, which Speltz said she always made with the rest of the association in mind and can be expected to do the same moving forward in her new position.

“You think about the members, not yourself,” Speltz said. “You have to do what’s best for them.”