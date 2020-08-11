Lewiston-Altura School District food-service director named state School Nutrition Association secretary and treasurer

Vickie Speltz, the food-service director for the Lewiston-Altura School District, has been named the 2020-21 secretary/treasurer for the Minnesota School Nutrition Association.
Speltz, a 23-year veteran in the Lewiston-Altura School District, was installed as part of the association’s newest executive board on Aug. 3.
The association is a nonprofit group comprised of 3,000 members who work to ensure that all children have access to healthy meals and nutrition education in Minnesota.
Speltz has been heavily involved with the Minnesota chapter of the School Nutrition Association for the past five years, she said, and held numerous positions in that time, including vice president and president.
During her year as president of the association, Speltz was given the extra weight of maneuvering the unforeseen challenges imposed by COVID-19.
With unforeseen challenges come difficult decisions to make, which Speltz said she always made with the rest of the association in mind and can be expected to do the same moving forward in her new position.
“You think about the members, not yourself,” Speltz said. “You have to do what’s best for them.”
In her new role, which she will hold for two years, Speltz will be in charge of budgeting for the association, which she said will be a challenge this year due to COVID-19.
“Without any conferences, we have no money coming in,” Speltz said. “We still have certain bills to pay by the month, so those are going to be some other tough decisions and (we’ll) be looking at cuts just to come out even, if not make a profit.”
Speltz said the Minnesota School Nutrition Association has been luckier compared to other states in regards to COVID-19 and the financial impact it has had.
“We’ve had a little cushion,” Speltz said in reference to a savings that the association has kept. “A lot of people would ask why we have that cushion and why it’s in there ... Who would’ve predicted our lives now? With that little cushion, we actually had enough to pay our bills for the last six months, which helped.”
Though facing an even more unpredictable future, Speltz is up to the task of taking on whatever is thrown her way.
“I thoroughly enjoy it,” Speltz said. “It’s very, very rewarding.”
