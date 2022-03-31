Lewiston Altura Elementary students raise more than $20,000 for cancer research

The tradition continued for Lewiston-Altura students as they came back strong to raise more than $15,029 in donations for the Fools Five Road Race.

With the help of additional donors, $8,575 was raised, totaling $23,604.00 for cancer research.

“These kids surprise us each year,” said Dan Goss, co-race director. “After two years of not being able to raise money for cancer research, they went back to doing what they do, which is door-to-door fundraising.”

Judy Hovelson, co-race director, added, “What an awesome job they’ve done! You could feel the excitement in the gym!”

The race returns this year at 1 pm on Saturday, April 2, with the live auction at 5 pm Friday at the Lewiston Community Center.

The family-friendly road race has a one-mile race and a USTA certified 8K race. One hundred percent of the donations received will go towards cancer research. Participants can register online at www.foolsfive.org or the day of the race.

Fools Five Road Race, Minnesota’s oldest road race for cancer research, has brought people from around the world to Lewiston to raise funds for cancer research. Noted past runners/guest speakers have been Dick Beardsley, Garry Bjorklund, Carrie Tollefson, Alberto Salazar, Tony Schiller, Sarah Thorsett (Renk), Frank Shorter, Priscilla Welch, and Kenechi Udeze.

In total, more than $2.3m has been donated to Gundersen Medical Foundation, La Crosse, WI and Eagles Cancer Telethon, Rochester, MN which donates to the Mayo Clinic, The Hormel Institute for Cancer Research, and Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0