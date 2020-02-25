You are the owner of this article.
'Let's Leap' dance party is Saturday
The "Let's Dance" free downtown dance parties will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 29 at the former Masonic Theater, 251 Main St., Winona.

The dance party series' special edition, "Let's Leap" will feature special lighting, sound equipment, a D.J. booth and fully stocked bar. The parties are free of charge and part of the WINONArts programs of special creative events celebrating Winona and the community.

DJs featuring include DJ Crizzy, Nú Musik, Elemental X and DJ Tre. The event is free, with a cash bar available with cocktails and craft beers available.

