Legislators: Rawlings, MLB should reconsider closing Caledonia plant, sending jobs to China

“It has been brought to our attention that Rawlings Sporting Goods, the parent company of Miken Sports, is planning to close its Caledonia, MN plant and move hundreds of jobs overseas. Miken has been an important part of the Caledonia area for over 20 years and we are extremely disappointed by the decision to move these operations from small town America to China. We strongly encourage Rawlings to keep the plant open at full capacity and we offer our assistance in helping make the partnership sustainable for both Rawlings and Caledonia for many more years to come -- including helping facilitate meetings with the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).