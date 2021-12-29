Lee Gundersheimer thankful for Winona, ready for new adventure

After spending the past seven years in Winona, Lee Gundersheimer is ready for his next journey.

Gundersheimer had served as the Arts and Culture coordinator in Winona and been involved in many projects throughout his time in the city.

“What brought me here was the Shakespeare Festival to be managing director, and I found (Winona) very welcoming and sort of beautiful community.” Gundersheimer said.

He also talked about how honored and proud he was to serve as the Arts and Culture coordinator.

“I’m equally proud of the grants that the Fine Arts Commission has been able to give and I can’t take anything but a small piece of credit for that — the city and commission are behind most of it,” Gundersheimer said.

Gundersheimer’s time in Winona came after he spent some time in New York and Duluth.

“I feel like I made a nice impact in Duluth in the three or four years that I was there, and now in the seven or eight years in Winona and I think the same thing,” Gundersheimer said.

Gundersheimer is proud of all the projects that he was able to have a hand in during his time in Winona, but one stood out as a little bit more special: the Live at the Levee event

“There was just a group of us who decided it was time to have some events down on the levee. And Will (Kitchen) brought a bunch of people to town for music, so we had some history of it,” Gundersheimer said. “And so we decided to throw a party on the levee with a big tent and it was just amazing how everybody came out. How many people pitched in and that series has continued on and I’m really proud of it. I think people love it.”

Some of Gundersheimer’s work could be viewed right here in the Daily News, as he was the creator of the Bluff Catching cartoons published on the Good Morning page.

“it’s a fundraiser for the Arts. I come in contact with a lot of different people, both corporations, foundations and just volunteers, champions of the community. I did think it was maybe a really nice thing to champion the people that maybe don’t get as much recognition or should get more recognition or should be sort of featured,” Gundersheimer said.

“So events and supporters of the community and special sort of visuals that I thought would be interesting, anything that sort of reflected the unique character or community I thought was fair game. And sadly, it’s one of the things I’ll miss the most when I leave because there’s so many people I wish I could have done in the series. I think I’ve done about 160 of them. There’s easily that times three more people that businesses and places that I think are so special.”

Gundersheimer thanked former city manager Steve Sarkis for his work with the fine arts community, and also thanked all of Winona for not only embracing him, but for embracing all of his ideas and the fine arts community in general.

“Be proud of your tradition but be equally as excited about the future and the changes that might bring,” Gundersheimer said. “Because Winona is going to become even more of a special place once we diversify it and strengthen the things that make it the most special. The entrepreneurship spirit, the person culture, and the outdoor recreation, driving those to the forefront will only improve the community in a big way.”

Gundersheimer will move to St. Augustine, Florida to run the Civic Theatre there, and hopes to have just as big of an impact as he did in Winona.

