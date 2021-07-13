Lee Gundersheimer creates 'Bluff Catching' cartoon for Daily News readers

Lee Gundersheimer is a writer, artist, and theater maker who has been a fan of cartooning since a boy growing up, each morning following the great Pulitzer Prize winner Don Wright, editorial cartoonist with the Miami Herald.

He always hoped to one day have folks wake up to his musings, and is very grateful to the Daily News for the chance to celebrate all facets of our driftless region under the heading: “Bluff Catching.”

Lee picked up his pen during the pandemic, using creativity to cope, and vowed to write a poem and draw a cartoon as often as possible, hopefully each day. His book of 100 consecutive days of pandemic poems, “We Are Living Through Months With Weeks Of Days Like That,” will be published by Shipwreckt Books later this year. His play, “Stand By,” also written during the pandemic for streaming platforms, was performed by Wildflower Entertainment earlier this year.

Lee is the Arts and Culture Coordinator for the City of Winona, and is so relieved that we are able to slowly gather together again as a community and make more creative memories.