Lee Enterprises hosting virtual career fair
  • Updated
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Winona Daily News and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair now through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states are participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. 

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/wiatwork/

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce within our community," River Valley Media Group Publisher Sean Burke said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

