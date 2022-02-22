Lectures on “Data Feminism in Action” open to community

Dr. Lauren Klein of Emory University will present on Zoom two distinguished lectures: “Data Feminism in Action” on Wednesday, March 2, from 3-4 p.m. and “Data Feminism” on Thursday, March 3, from 12:45-1:45 p.m.

The lectures are hosted by the Winona State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics and are open to Winona State students, faculty, and staff, as well as to members of the greater Winona community. The presentations are free of charge, and no preregistration is necessary.

Dr. Lauren Klein is Winship Distinguished Research Professor and Associate Professor in the departments of English and Quantitative Theory & Methods at Emory University. Klein works at the intersection of digital humanities, data science, and early American literature, with a focus on issues of gender and race. She is the author of “An Archive of Taste: Race and Eating in the Early United States” (2020) and, with Catherine D’Ignazio, “Data Feminism” (2020). With Matthew K. Gold, she edits “Debates in the Digital Humanities,” a hybrid print-digital publication stream that explores debates in the field as they emerge.

For more information or to be sent a link to the Zoom presentations, please contact Dr. Tisha Hooks at thooks@winona.edu.

