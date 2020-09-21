 Skip to main content
League of Women Voters to host another set of forums for Winona candidates
League of Women Voters to host another set of forums for Winona candidates

The League of Women Voters will broadcast another set forums later this month with the 2020 candidates running for office in Winona and the broader Winona County.

Like with the previous forum, the forums will be held in Winona City Hall chambers.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, the League will host the candidates running for office in the city of Winona. Candidates for the Winona County Board will be hosted later that night at 7 p.m.

Participants involved in the first forum will be the candidates for mayor of Winona, Third Ward, At-Large and First Ward city council seats.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, the candidates running for the House of Representatives, specifically Districts 21B & 28A, will be hosted. Candidates for senate Districts 21 & 28 will be hosted later at 7 p.m.

Finally, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, the candidates running for the Winona Area Public School Board and Districts 3, 4 and 5 will be interviewed.

Due to COVID-19, only candidates, technical staff and moderators will be present at the events, the League said in a release.

Interested viewers can participate by sending in questions and by tuning in through the city of Winona and Winona County websites.

Potential questions must be sent 24 hours in advance of each forum to lwvwinona@lwvmn.org or by messaging the League of Women Voters – Winona, Minnesota’s Facebook page.

The events can also be viewed on public government TV of the city of Winona’s local public access channel 987 or on Charter/Spectrum or HBC’s channel 19.

Zoom is also an option for potential viewers, with the login information available League of Women Voter’s Facebook page.

Those who wish to use Zoom are asked to log in seven minutes before the start of the forums.

