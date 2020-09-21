League of Women Voters to host another set of forums for Winona candidates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters will broadcast another set forums later this month with the 2020 candidates running for office in Winona and the broader Winona County.

Like with the previous forum, the forums will be held in Winona City Hall chambers.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, the League will host the candidates running for office in the city of Winona. Candidates for the Winona County Board will be hosted later that night at 7 p.m.

Participants involved in the first forum will be the candidates for mayor of Winona, Third Ward, At-Large and First Ward city council seats.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, the candidates running for the House of Representatives, specifically Districts 21B & 28A, will be hosted. Candidates for senate Districts 21 & 28 will be hosted later at 7 p.m.

Finally, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, the candidates running for the Winona Area Public School Board and Districts 3, 4 and 5 will be interviewed.

Due to COVID-19, only candidates, technical staff and moderators will be present at the events, the League said in a release.