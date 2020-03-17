Law enforcement center, ambulance service closed for public access: fire department limiting admittance

The Winona County Law Enforcement Center and Winona Area Ambulance Service are closed for public access for an undetermined period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Winona Fire Department, people can still come to the fire department, but they will be greeted at the door by fire personnel.

According to a release by Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude, the public can continue to call the law enforcement center for service, and emergency services will not be disrupted by the temporary closure.

The phone number for the law enforcement center is 507-457-6368.

The Winona Area Ambulance can be reached at 507-452-5351.

The Winona Fire Department can be reached at 507-457-8266.

Emergencies can still be reported to 911.

