Launch set for new book featuring poems of Winona history

Crossings: An Anthology of the Poets Laureate of Winona Minnesota

A book launch of the recently published anthology, “Crossings: An Anthology of the Poets Laureate of Winona Minnesota,” edited by Ken McCullough and published by Shipwreckt Books, will be held next week.

The event will take place at the Winona County Historical Society, 120 Johnson St., on Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. The readers will be James Armstrong, Ken McCullough, Emilio DeGrazia and Lukas Ramsey, subbing for his sister Nicholle Ramsey.

Copies of the anthology will be available for purchase after the reading as well as copies of books by the participating authors.

The anthology is a 130-page hardcover volume with 40 photographs taken from Winona’s history. Many of the poems relate to Winona historical events and persons and were written primarily during each poet’s tenure as Poet Laureate.

There will be a time for socializing from 6-6:30 with coffee and light refreshments during which the Bell House Band will play (James Armstrong, Connie Dretske and Bob Stuber), and Jim Reineke will play jazz selections on mandolin during book sales after the reading.

This project was supported by the Southeast Minnesota Arts Commission, the Winona Foundation, the Lenfesty Family Foundation and the River Arts Alliance.

Copies are available at The Winona County History Center, MMAM, Chapter 2 Books, Paperbacks & Pieces, Heart’s Desire, and Red Wing Arts.

