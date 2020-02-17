Not only does Bub’s Brewing Company have a name that’s pronunciation perplexes and amuses even the most stone-hearted of people, its comedy shows are likely to generate laughs and keep them coming.
Started by longtime Bub’s bartender Lindsay Hensel in 2009, the Big Bub’s Comedy Show began as a quaint collection of local comedians -- mostly friends of Hensel -- until it picked up enough steam to attract names from across the country.
This past Saturday, such a name was headliner Geoffrey Asmus, who has appeared on FOX’s “Laughs” and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and was named Comedy on State’s “Funniest Person in Madison 2015” and the Penguin Comedy Club’s “Funniest Person in Iowa 2015.”
Being a bar and having an age-restriction for those who can enter, the rules for performing in the show are fairly loose and accommodating for comedians.
“Our number one goal is we want the comedian to be funny,” Hensel said, understandably.
This means the audience can expect a comic to share exactly what they are thinking, without the worry of needing to truncate or flat-out censor their material.
For Asmus, who has been doing comedy for close to seven years, this means sharing personal information about his bodily functions to even joking about the audience if they do not understand a punchline.
Asmus knows not everyone laughed at every joke in his set Saturday, but he is OK with that.
“My goal is to get 80 percent of people to laugh,” Asmus said. “You don’t want everyone to laugh, because then it feels like a hack a little bit.”
When it comes making jokes, Asmus occasionally veers into subject matter that is topical and could be considered controversial.
One particular joke he said did not land as well as he had hoped was related to heroin use, but said that it was important to joke about things that make people uncomfortable.
“You have to make it funny, otherwise it’ll eat you alive,” Asmus said.
Asmus’s approach to comedy seems to coincide with the culture that is created by the comedy show at Bub’s, which is to provide an often hilarious commentary of the human condition, not held back by concerns of censorship.
“I think you can find humor in anything,” Asmus said. “It’s a tightrope -- you just got to be smart about it.”
Since its inception, the Big Bub’s Comedy Show has endured as a venue where people can have a few drinks and enjoy a set from a carefully selected comic.
While the show only takes place on a semi-regular basis (and it may not suit everyone's style of comedy) its eventual presentation is well-worth the wait and to be admired.
