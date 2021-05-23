Larry Lundblad: Hats off to the skilled trades

However, this is changing. Wages in many skilled trades fields are increasing significantly. Many Minnesota State College Southeast graduates will have the potential to earn into the six figures with a few years of experience on the job — or when they go to work for themselves.

The book “The Millionaire Next Door” (Stanley and Danko, 1996) comes to mind. Though it was published 25 years ago, it is relevant today. Based on extensive research, the authors concluded that most millionaires tend to be middle class, blue-collar workers — individuals who drive a truck and have their own business in the trades.

A value add for skilled workers is that many companies will pay for additional education for the motivated employee. This is often a matter of necessity for the employer to obtain the necessary skill sets for the company to operate and keep up with constantly changing technologies.

Growing numbers of skilled trade workers will soon retire. With less than 20% of high school graduates indicating an interest in a skilled trade occupation, the situation is becoming dire. The work that skilled trade workers do cannot be sent overseas. Opportunities for the next generation to find employment in these fields are expanding.