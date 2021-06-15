Lanes to be closed during upcoming bridge inspection

A bridge inspection will result in lane closures during daytime hours on the Hwy. 43 bridges next week.

From next Monday, June 21 to Thursday, June 24, the outbound Hwy. 43 bridge will have daily right lane closures, and the inbound Hwy. 43 bridge will have a sidewalk closure.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the inspections will evaluate safety and monitor the effects of traffic, weather and other elements on the structure.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A snooper truck will be used to evaluate both bridges, MnDOT stated in a release. It is a specialty vehicle that has a multi-jointed arm with a basket attached at the end to hold the bridge inspector.

The vehicle will allow the inspection team to maneuver under the bridge while the vehicle is parked on the bridge deck.

The upcoming inspection is one of several that MnDOT is performing across southeastern Minnesota this year, which includes 404 structures and 520 bridges.

Additional information about upcoming road construction projects can be found by visiting the MnDOT website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.