Lane closures planned on I-90 near Nodine

Motorists will encounter lane closures on Interstate 90 near Nodine in Winona County beginning May 26, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Lanes will be closed in both directions on I-90 between Exit 266 at Winona County Road 12 and Exit 270 at Hwy 61 near Dakota. Bridge construction work is beginning. There is a vehicle width limit in effect.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free Minnesota 511 app.

