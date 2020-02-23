Land Stewardship group to host workshops in Caledonia, Goodhue

The Land Stewardship Project will host a workshop titled "From Entomology to Economics" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registration is required by March 3 by calling 507-523-3366.

The event will feature a presentation titled "Building Soil Health" by Jonathan Lundgren and a panel of southeastern Minnesota farmers for a cost of $15 per person or $30 per family, which includes a noon meal catered by Estelle's. The panel will include Jordan and Rachelle Meyer, Aaron Gillespie and Connor McCormick.

This workshop also will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at the Lion's Community Center, 105 Broadway St., Goodhue, Minnn., and feature a local farm panel including Kaleb Anderson, Josie Trople, John Jaeger and Mike Zabel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.