Land Stewardship group to host workshops in Caledonia, Goodhue

The Land Stewardship Project will host a workshop titled "From Entomology to Economics" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 5 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn.
Registration is required by March 3 by calling 507-523-3366.
The event will feature a presentation titled "Building Soil Health" by Jonathan Lundgren and a panel of southeastern Minnesota farmers for a cost of $15 per person or $30 per family, which includes a noon meal catered by Estelle's. The panel will include Jordan and Rachelle Meyer, Aaron Gillespie and Connor McCormick.
This workshop also will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 at the Lion's Community Center, 105 Broadway St., Goodhue, Minnn., and feature a local farm panel including Kaleb Anderson, Josie Trople, John Jaeger and Mike Zabel.