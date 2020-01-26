A Land Stewardship Project workshop titled "Cover Crops, No-Till and Grazing" will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Peace United Methodist Church, 52497 275th Ave., Elgin.
Co-sponsored by the Wabasha County Soil and Water Conservation District, the workshop will feature presentations by southwestern Minnesota farmers Grant and Dawn Breitkreutz and southeastern Minnesota farmers Tom Cotter and Myron Sylling. The cost will be $15 per person or $30 per family, which includes a lunch of locally sourced foods.
To learn more or register before Jan. 27, contact Liana Nichols at 507-523-3366.
