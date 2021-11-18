'Land and Sky' opens at Winona County History Center

Explore paintings of “Land and Sky” by Jon Erickson, showing at the Winona County History Center Slaggie Family Lobby Gallery, November 23 to January 16, 2022.

There is an Opening Reception Tuesday, November 23 from 4-6 p.m. The show and reception are free and open to the public. Please wear a mask. The paintings in “Land and Sky” are for sale.

Jon Erickson is a plein air painter based in LaCrosse (jonericksonaartist.com). His original profession as a master electrician allowed him to develop a keen eye for lighting, and he’s always had an appreciation for fine art. He started painting in 2005 when he bought an easel and paints and began trying to capture the scenes that inspired him. After struggling for 18 months on his own, he studied with Minnesota artist Joe Paquet. Joe’s teaching was the basis for all Jon’s further painting.

“When I paint, I’m looking for interesting shapes, light, shadow, and drama," says Jon, "Painting in the driftless area allows me to attempt to capture the changing seasons and the subtle beauty surrounding us.”

Travels to New Mexico and Arizona also draw Jon to paint, looking for color, pattern, and the intensity of the sunlight. His car is always equipped with a portable easel, a stack of various sized canvases, and a backpack filled with paints and supplies. When an interesting subject catches Jon’s eye he stops to paint, whether country road, highway, farmland, woods, bluffs, mountains or hiking into a state park.

Find the Winona County Historical Society at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. Open daily 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

