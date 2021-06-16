Lake Winona Manor residents enjoy parade Tuesday

After a year of following detailed COVID-19 restrictions, Lake Winona Manor residents had the chance to come outside, enjoy the fresh air all together and watch the community throw them a parade.

During the sunny day Tuesday, Winona Police, Winona Fire Department, Winona American Legion, Winona Clown Club, Little Warriors, Winona Health volunteers, and many others participated in the parade.

According to Winona Health, the parade was planned to “bring a community tradition to our residents who may have difficulty attending other Winona-area parades.”

The residents and staff were clear with how much they enjoyed the opportunity as they applauded the participants, especially the Little Warriors — a group of local youth who have put in the work in recent years to learn drum corps’ drumming techniques and formations.

The Little Warriors performed for the residents with the skills they have developed through the group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.