La Crosse woman fighting to bring Ukrainian relatives to U.S. as Russian attacks escalate

In the two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin, thousands have died, and the attacks reached a new level of horror when a Russian airstrike targeted a maternity and children’s hospital in the city of Mariupol Wednesday.

As Ukrainians scramble to evacuate and find refuge in neighboring countries, Ukraine native Olena Belka of La Crosse is working tirelessly to bring her own family to the U.S., fearful for the lives of her siblings and their children.

While the exact death toll is unknown, reports estimate some 600 to 800 civilians, at least 50 of them children, and 2,000 to 4,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed. When Belka was visiting family in Ukraine last month, residents were not anticipating an attack, with Belka saying officials stated, “Do not worry about it.” Belka’s flight home had just landed when she learned the bombing had started.

The Tribune talked to Belka the day after she arrived back in La Crosse, and now some 12 days later Belka says, “We view this conflict completely differently being the second week into it. It is clearly a war against the Ukrainian people as the free European nation. And they fight for all of us with remarkable heroism.”

Belka interviewed with the Tribune this week, sharing her thoughts on government responses, local support, and her fight to get her relatives out of Ukraine — her brothers, she says, “are still in high spirit to resist but also very scared — None of us believe anymore that the Russian government is rationalizing their actions at all.”

How has your view of the crisis in Ukraine changed since we last spoke?

Belka: I am watching Russian news almost every day. They see this war as a defensive act, calling soldiers to become national heroes by killing so called Nazis among Ukrainians. (There is no) common sense — Russians bombing suburbs and downtowns of the big cities where no military bases are present or despite the fact that President (Volodymyr) Zelensky is Jewish and gained 73% of all votes. Then suddenly threatening nuclear power?

Our nation performs a great resistance but we don’t know how long we can stand without help that President Zelensky (is requesting from) the U.S. and allies. What are Ukrainians supposed to do? (Must) we give up and let Putin take over our land because Ukraine is outside of the NATO bloc and has no real help? Wouldn’t it be a green light to invade non-members of NATO such as Moldova, Austria, Cyprus, Finland, Ireland, Malta, Sweden and Switzerland? Would NATO refuse to help if tomorrow the Russian army invades Sweden or Finland? Would Finland withstand this aggression on its own like Ukraine now does? (The) message (that) we send Putin may just be what we receive.

How do you feel about the response from the U.S. government? What actions would you like to see from President Biden or local legislators?

Belka: We all, as Ukrainian Americans and many American born-citizens, are ready to accept our brothers and sisters as refugees. We have the ability to help them to learn English, provide them with shelter, food and jobs. Most of the Ukrainians have bachelors and master degrees and helping these people will (benefit) our economy and international politics.

The U.S. cares and this is the message we should immediately send to the world. We are endlessly thankful to all European countries for opening borders to Ukrainians. But shame on us! I called two senators in Wisconsin and was told there is nothing they can do to bring refugees (here) — even for those Ukrainian Americans who live and have businesses in the States. If the U.S. government doesn’t acknowledge the refugees, it doesn’t acknowledge the fact that Russia has declared war on a European country. Would you vote for leaders of the greatest nation who don’t take responsibility for their actions and guarantees of peace in the war time? If Biden and the administration can’t make those executive decisions to accept refugees, people will make them for the U.S government.

How are your efforts to help your family come to the U.S. going? What obstacles are you facing?

Belka: So far, we hit the wall. I spoke to an immigration officer from Milwaukee and I explained that I would like to take full responsibility for two families, provide them with housing and sponsor them so they don’t burden the government (with those responsibilities). Unfortunately, the officer said with the current policies on this crisis it will take me from five to 10 years to reunite with my sisters and brothers. We don’t have 10 years — we have days that usually start with the bombing on Ukrainian citizens and cost them lives.

Do you feel U.S. residents, and the La Crosse community, are showing support for Ukraine?

Belka: (It’s been the) greatest support I have ever experienced. I am being (flooded) with messages (about) ‘How can we help your family?’

Recently I was invited by my Danish friend Lisbeth Reynertson to the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center (for a concert which was adapted in response to the crisis) and dedicated to Ukrainian music. I sent my family a video of the choir singing a song in the Ukrainian language right from the middle of the deep Midwest: La Crosse. I also keep in contact with (family) every single day and send them messages (from) people who they don’t know, who speak a different language (English) and who deeply care about them. I want them to be inspired — and stay alive.

Belka requests anyone who is able to assist with bringing her family to the states, or direct her to resources, to email her at lemsbelka@gmail.com.

“Any help would be highly appreciated,” Belka says.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

