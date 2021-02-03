La Crosse tavern owner: Disaster averted by quick fire department response

The owner of a Pearl Street tavern impacted by a Monday fire in downtown La Crosse credited firefighters with staving off a major disaster.

Eric Fortney, who owns Brother's Bar and several other properties on the block, said the quick action of the La Crosse Fire Department likely saved an entire half block of buildings.

"They deserve medals," Fortney said. "It was their quick reaction time that saved the building. We were minutes away from losing that whole half block. Their response time was almost a miracle."

Nobody was inside Brother's when the fire started. Fortney said Brother's was operating on limited hours and isn't open Mondays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite smoke and water damage, he hopes the business can re-open this weekend.

Casino Bar, next door to Brother's, sustained considerably more damage and is also closed.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Monday in a back staircase of the Casino Bar, and heavy fire and smoke were pouring from the first and second floors when firefighters arrived. It spread to the first two floors of the Casino Bar building and the second and third floors of the Brothers Bar building before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze from inside.