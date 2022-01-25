 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse police seeking tip on missing person

The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Nathaniel E. Rotering, 26, was reported missing Jan. 24. He is white, 6-0, 160 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white snowmobile jacket, a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and bluish grey Nike tennis shoes.

Police and Rotering's family and friends have made several attempts to locate him at several locations with no success.

Anyone with information on Rotering's whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 608-782-7575. People who want to remain anonymous can leave a tip at La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com/459.

Nathaniel Rotering

Rotering
